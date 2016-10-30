CPP 2016 manifesto [Full text]

The Convention People's Party on Saturday, October 29, 2016 launched its 2016 manifesto few days to the general elections.

The CPP’s manifesto covers four broad areas namely: Social policies, economic policies, responsive governance and International relations.

According to the manifesto, the party’s short term priorities will include:

Job creation, with the launching of the Ghana Emergency Employment Programme (GEEP) aimed primarily at the youth. Essential social services such as providing affordable housing, water, electricity, food, transport and sanitation. Public safety, in other words combating the armed robbery menace, the rise insexual violence against women and children, and the fatalities on our roads. Managing our natural resources, The CPP intends to review and/or repeal/renegotiate all contracts which are not in the best interest of the country. By this we intend to maximize our long term earnings to the benefit of our people.

The party launched the manifesto at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science in Accra.

Click here for the full CPP manifesto:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana