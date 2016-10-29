Vlisco at The Voice Award

The renowned and most popular Dutch Company amongst African womenfolk and men alike turned 170 years this year. Hollandais or Dutch wax creators as the brand is popularly known is the most authentic and cherished fabrics suitable for an African.

The crafted textile materials from Vlisco, uniquely designed to endorse the stylish elegance of an African came to live at The Voice African Achievers Award held in The Netherlands.

Vlisco has been part of The Voice Achievers Award and other African events across Europe and Africa.

Relax and enjoy fashion extravaganza powered by Vlisco