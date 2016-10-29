Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Diaspora (Netherlands) | 29 October 2016 23:55 CET

Vlisco at The Voice Award

Source: TheNigerianVoice.com

The renowned and most popular Dutch Company amongst African womenfolk and men alike turned 170 years this year. Hollandais or Dutch wax creators as the brand is popularly known is the most authentic and cherished fabrics suitable for an African.

The crafted textile materials from Vlisco, uniquely designed to endorse the stylish elegance of an African came to live at The Voice African Achievers Award held in The Netherlands.

Vlisco has been part of The Voice Achievers Award and other African events across Europe and Africa.

Relax and enjoy fashion extravaganza powered by Vlisco


































































































Diaspora (Netherlands)

Women make the best archaelogists: for they can really dig up the past!
By: Professor Coffin
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img