Time mismanagement, a bane to our development - Palmer Buckle

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - The Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Accra Metropolitan Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church, has said time mismanagement by leaders and the citizenry has robbed the nation of its resources.

"Time mismanagement is an economic crime against the country and God' he said

He said this during the congregation of the Saint Karol School of Nursing in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: "Dare to be different", the Most Rev Palmer-Buckle urged the graduates to be different saying 'you are uniquely made' and admonished them to offer unique services to humanity.

He also advised the graduates to take on voluntary services in their communities even as they wait for posting to hospitals in the country.

Dr Caroline Olivia Achim, Founder of the School, said the school is on a march-forward move as it seeks to expand its horizon to become known as the 'School of Medical Sciences'.

She called on all stakeholders to help in achieving the dream of building a world class school of medical sciences that would admit and train people to serve humanity.

Dr Achim urged the graduates to go and serve as missionaries wherever they might find themselves to make the Saint Karol School of Nursing proud and also attract God's blessings.

Thirty-seven graduates passed out at this third graduation of the school.

Speaking on behalf the graduates, Ms Joy Mipamau Whensu, the overall best student said, there is no need to do away with the ethics of the profession because 'society is looking up to you.'

The affiliate universities; Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as well as Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration pledged continuous support for the school.

Graduates and some continuing students received various forms of awards for their outstanding academic achievements as well as exceptional recruitment efforts.

The Students Representatives Council also gave citations to some of the graduates for their contributions towards the growth of the school so far.

