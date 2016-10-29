DHC donates medical items to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

By Kwamina Tandoh/Rachael Dwamena, GNA

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - DHC International Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of DHC International in Vietnam, dealers in furniture, interior-design and decoration as part of its corporate social responsibility has presented medical items, toiletries and food items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items worth GH¢2,500.00 include adult diapers, examination gloves, gauze, spirit, detergents, hand sanitizer, bleach and bags of rice and beans.

Mr Chinedu Seed Christopher Okere, Regional Chief Executive, DHC International of Africa, expressed the organisation's commitment to support the needy and the less privileged in the society.

'We live in a society where there is constant pressure so mental illness has become rampant.

'We need to start looking at the psychiatric hospitals as a place where we need to invest because it could be our child, staff, wives or even ourselves and once we do all these things we can be confident of living in a society.

'Now the biggest challenge we have is to take care of our care-givers and a care-giver is very important in our society and we need to take care of them by providing them with the tool and equipment they need for the work," he said.

Mr Okere said DHC would also provide industrial hands on training for the physically challenged and pay school fees for brilliant but needy in the society.

'We want to play our role because we are making money in the system, we must be able to participate in helping the system grow so for us it is not about profit but also giving', he said.

He pledged more support for the hospital, to enable the staff to effectively deliver their services to mankind.

Ms Beatrice Nyarko, Principal Nursing Officer, who received the items on behalf of the Hospital, said the donation was timely and would make a favourable impact on the health delivery efforts of the hospital.

She commended the organisation for the gesture and called on other benevolent institutions and philanthropist to support the hospital.

