President Mahama cuts sod for Kibi road rehabilitation project

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Kibi (E/R), Oct. 29, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday cut the sod for the rehabilitation of the second phase of the Apedwa junction to Bunso junction road.

Already, the first phase of the road, which covers 12 kilometers from Apedwa junction to Kibi and the Kibi Township has been completed.

The second phase is an 18-kilometre stretch from Kibi through Asiakwa to Bunso junction.

At a mini rally at Kibi, the President called for a peaceful election on December 7, adding that it was God who appoints a President adding that God had already chosen a President for Ghana.

He said God had given the victory to the NDC and expressed the hope that Ghana would go through another peaceful election on December 7 and urged the electorate to come out and vote to affirm God's choice.

Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said since 2008 people who wore the NDC T-shirt in Kibi were attacked and warned that the attacks would not be entertained. GNA