NDK Financial Services receives hockey tourney winners

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - The winners of the BEIGE Capital Knock-Out hockey competitions, the NDK Financiers Seniors' and Junior Hockey clubs have presented their respective trophies to the management of their owners, NDK Financial Services in Accra.

The senior team lifted the trophy last Saturday at the Theodosiah Okoh Hockey Stadium after completing a sweep in three consecutive matches.

The NDK sponsored side breezed past Multitix 3-0, before thrashing Veterans 5-0 and defeated Citizens International 1-0 in the final game.

Their junior team also made a comfortable run to their title, defeating Tema Youth and Tema Manhean 2-0 respectively to lift their trophy.

At the presentation ceremony, Derrick Tamakloe, the Treasurer of the NDK Financiers Hockey Club, expressed gratitude to the management of the company for the support and pledged that the club would perform even better next year.

Mrs Kuorkor Ayisa, the Deputy Managing Director of NDK Financial Services, congratulated the two teams for their achievements during the competition.

She the NDK was committed to the development of hockey and was working towards establishing a female club for their hockey team.

Mrs Ayisa said the NDK since the 1990s, has been supporting national hockey teams and youth in the sport. GNA

