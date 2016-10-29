Manya Krobo would benefit from more development projects - President Mahama

Odumase-Krobo (E/R), Oct. 29, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has called on the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo to collaborate with government to help eliminate poverty and ignorance in the area and create job opportunities and wealth for all.

He said government has taken the needed measures to ensure that all the Krobo communities from Bokunor to Koforidua get access to pipe borne water.

President Mahama said currently work is on-going to get pipe borne water from Bokunor to Assewa for communities around Assesewa to benefit from pipe borne water.

He said the contract was to help correct the unfair situation created when the initial project was implemented to get portable water from Bokunor in the Manya Krobo area to Koforidua and beyond under the Koforidua water project.

President Mahama was speaking at the grand durbar to climax the celebration of this year's annual Nmayem festival of the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo at Odumase.

He said the 26 out of the 140 Krobo communities that were left out in the rural electrification project in some parts of Upper Manya, Yilo Krobo and the middle belt are being connected to the national electricity grid.

He said soon the Krobo -Odumase town, Assesewa and Sekesua communities' town roads would be awarded on contract for rehabilitation and this would also affect the Atua Hospital road.

Nene Sakite, the Konor of Manya Krobo, commended the Finance Minister, Mr Seth Tekper and his staff at the Ministry for their good work for the country.

He said the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo are proud of Mr Tekper who is a citizen of Manya Krobo Traditional Area.

The Konor also used the occasion to honour Mr Joseph Tettey Angmor on his appointment as the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and presented him with a citation.

The Konor commended government for the various developmental projects that has been implemented in the traditional area and appealed for the rehabilitation of the Odumase Krobo town roads especially the road leading to the Atua Hospital.

Nene Sakite appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, who was the guest of honour at the durbar, to personally intervene and ensure early completion of the community day Senior High School which was being constructed at Obapa.

He said this has come to a standstill and appealed for work to continue to enable young people in the traditional area to have access to secondary school education.

Nene Sakite appealed to all parties contesting this year's presidential and parliamentary elections to gracefully accept the results of the elections and to conduct themselves in a way to guarantee the peace of the country.

He said the Manya Krobo Traditional Council has planned to construct a new three storey buildings to house the offices of the traditional council and also to construct a new palace with a museum to preserve and protect the history of the people of Manya Krobo.

He appealed to the citizens of Manya Krobo both home and abroad to come and support the traditional council to implement the project.

GNA