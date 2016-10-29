The Convention People’s Party plans to crucify the governing National Democratic Congress and the opposition New Patriotic Party in the December polls to win the presidency.

Addressing party supporters at the launch of the party’s manifesto dubbed ‘Apam foforo’ at the Academy of Arts and Sciences, the party’s flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet announced the party’s strategy to snatch power from the two leading parties.

“The central committee of the party agrees with the national chairman of this campaign known as crucifixion and resurrection. And that means we are going to crucify the NDC and the NPP. So…we want you to go back knowing what kind of change we are talking about.”

“This is how our change is going to be.. Our friend and our brother H.E John Dramani Mahama, we are sorry but your time is up and our father Nana Akuffo Addo of the NPP, Nana we are sorry, before the change comes we will block the two of them and change,” he added.

Enough of NDC, NPP lies

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet further called on Ghanaians to reject the NDC and the NPP in the upcoming general elections saying both parties have nothing good for Ghanaians except lies .

“We must bring back our dignity as a nation. A nation without dignity is susceptible to abuse and corruption and that is what we see before us today in all spheres of our nation's life. We are abused by our leaders who fail to care for our people and our society have become endemic to corruption. 24 years of the NDC and the NPP, 24 years of arguments, vindictiveness, rancor and darkness, it's okay. We have had enough.”

“NDC and the NPP are the same; we have had enough of them. NDC and NPP merely continue to offer us what they've been offering us for 24 years and that is their greatest specialty; lie upon lie. And there is a special word to describe continues lies because continues lies is no longer is called a lie and that special word is mendacity,” he added.

–

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana