This year, something unusual is happening in the United States. The world series of baseball is between two perennial losers, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians. The Cubs have won a World series since 1908 and the Indians have not won since 1948!. There are many supporters of these teams who have never seen them win a World series. But they hung in there and waited-- for this year.

Arsenal has not won the EPL only since 2003 and yet many of their fans want Arsene Wenger gone. Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002 and many, including their own fans have consigned them to history. During the Olympic games, Brazilians started booing Neymar and chanting Marta's name because he had 2 bad games. Last year, Chelsea sacked Jose Mourinho, who was coming off a great season as a coach, after a few bad games.

Real Madrid did them better. After winning "La Decima", they sacked coach Carlo Anccelotti. Asked what the coach had done wrong, the President of Real Madrid said he did not know. Even players do not spend their careers with the same team anymore.

This apparent decrease in loyalty appears global. People do not stay with the same organization any more. We quit jobs on a whim. We divorce spouses for trivial reasons.

Is loyalty passe?

Are you loyal?

If you are a girl, have you dumped a guy because he was not doing well before?

If you are a guy, have you dumped a girl after meeting a prettier or more educated girl?

Alexander the great refused a drink because drinking alone would demoralize his thirsty soldiers.

Are we better off without loyalty?

Arthur K