Universe Aid Foundation Deworms 1000s in Yizeisi

Universe Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has embarked on a massive de-worming project in Mamprugu Moagduri District in the Northern Region.

The programme which took place on Thursday 27th October saw over 1,000 residents being de-wormed for intestinal worms.

Intestinal worms produce a wide range of symptoms, including intestinal manifestations (diarrhoea, abdominal pain), general malaise and weakness, and also chronic intestinal blood loss that results in anaemia.

According to the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, more than 880 million children are in need of treatment for these parasites.

The foundation, upon realising the effect of worms in the country, decided to embark on a free de-worming project to eradicate the harmful effects of worms among citizens.

Over 1,000 residents in some households across Yizesi village were de-wormed.

Abdullah Jamaludeen, Executive Secretary of the NGO, said he was very impressed with the support the Member of Parliament Hon. Mustapha Ussif accorded them, and the commitment and cooperation of Chiefs, Opinion Leaders and residents.