World Vision Ghana presented 96,695 copies of books and playing kits to the Kintampo South District

World Vision Ghana has presented 96,695 copies of reading books and playing kits to the Kintampo South District Directorate of GES.

The books which would benefit over 30,000 pupils from 100 primary school and KGs in the district would significantly improve reading competences of the school children.

World Vision Ghana strategic objective is that by the 2021, world vision Ghana would have contributed immensely to the sustained wellbeing of 4,555,809 people including within families and communities especially the most vulnerable.

This according to organisation will be achieved through several social interventions in the various sectors such as WASH, education, health, nutrition, food security and advocacy.

Presenting the books, the Northern Regional Operations Manager of the World Vison, Pius Narh, said in order to improve the reading and writing skills of pupils, World Vision Ghana in collaboration with Open Learning Exchange Ghana implemented the Ghana Reads Project in four primary schools in the Kintampo South District.

The project he said provided digital reading materials for the beneficiary that enables the children to practice their reading proficiency independently.

According to Mr. Narh, under that project 140 reading tablets and four laptops were provided to the beneficiary schools.

The Regional Operations Manager continued that over 100 teachers were trained in reading improvement methodology whilst 100 teachers were also trained in the literacy boost methodology focusing on the core reading competences.

Mr. Narh revealed that under its Kintampo Cluster piloted project, the Literacy Boost Project has enhanced reading skills among lower primary pupils as results from the end-line assessment indicated.

The Cluster Manager, Paul Kofi Twene, said his outfit expects to see significant improvement in reading competences of the children next year during their monitoring.

He therefore charged the teachers to educate the school children to make good use of the books and also teach them how to take good care of the books for them to last long for other children to benefit in the future.

Mr. Twene said World Vision would continue to support initiatives and activities that will contribute to improve reading in particular and education as a whole in the district.

He entreated parents and care givers to pay much attention to their children’s education, adding quality education is a key to poverty eradication.