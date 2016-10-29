Coronation Edition of Edo Festival and UK Awards 2016 Sets To Shake London

Nigerians and Britons in the city of London alike are already gearing up as they are about to witness the biggest cultural festival: EDO FESTIVAL and UK AWARDS scheduled to take place at 6/8 Thames Road, Barking London.

JJ Barry Entertainment UK is the brain behind this show which promotes the culture of the people of Edo State, from the Southern part of Nigerian. According to the organizers, the event will showcase a mixture of Edo cultural display, fashion, performances from local and international music stars and awards presentation.

This year's edition of the Edo Festival and UK Awards which coincides with the recently concluded coronation of HRM Oba Ewuare II of Benin, is tagged the Coronation Edition.

Hence, indigenes of Edo State who are based in the United Kingdom, and couldn’t attend the coronation can come together to celebrate the paramount ruler at this epic festival. Some of the awardees from past editions include prominent sons and daughters of Edo States and Nigerians in the Diaspora who have contributed and are still contributing towards community development and promoting the growth of the culture of not just only the Edo people but also Nigeria as a nation.

Past recipients of the prestigious award includes, Com. Adams Aliu Oshiomole and Mr. Pius Odubu, Executive Governor and Deputy Governor of Edo State respectively, Chief Dr. Gabriel Osawaru Igbenedion,the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, former member of the Federal House of Representatives and present Chief of Staff, Edo State, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman Daar Communications (AIT, Raypower and Faaji FM), Ambassador Lancelot Imaseun, Film Maker and Senator Daisy Danjumaamongst others.

The annual event which is in its fifth edition is a celebration of the Edo culture and festivities, alongside great performances from some of Nigeria's best and biggest artistes is scheduled to take place on Friday 4th November 2016 at 6/8 Thames Road, Barking London 1GH 0HZ with live performance by Benin city's finest Traditional Musician Akobeghian.

Tickets are now on sale at www.eventsbrite.co.uk or call 07944717746, +44 7466 224736 for additional information.