Journalists vow to maintain peace during elections

Some members of the of inky fraternity have firmly stated their intention in providing a free and fair reportage in this year’s general elections to release the unnecessary tensions and panics in the country.

The group made this commitment at a special media training workshop organized by Creative Storms Networks (CSN) on peaceful election 2016.

Speaking at the event, Bishop James K. Saah, Chairman, Action Chapel International College of Bishops, said journalist in this country must act in the larger interest of the general public by using their various media platform to maintain pace and unity in this country.

According to him, the media must never relent in their effort of naming and shaming any conflict merchants who spew invectives and inflammative corrosive statements that has the tendencies of causing mayhem and destruction in this year’s elections.

He urged the media to guide itself against dangerous scoops that are in the haste to break news item without verifying and confirming from reliable sources.

Bishop James Saah noted that journalists much desist from sensationalism and escalating outcomes but adopt a mediatory reportage that concentrates on solutions in dealing with electoral issues and not persons or groups.

He bemoans some past comments made by some Men of God indicating that they must consciously be mindful of the comments they make in their utterances and political prophesies.

Mrs. Joyce Effutu, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), noted that observer status is different from monitoring and therefore journalists must note the two in order to report on issues as it is.

She urged journalist to find copies of the numerous literatures on peaceful elections by her outfit and use them consistently on their networks to promote peace before, during and after the elections.

According to her, casting of innuendos by politicians on the airwaves should be avoided because indirectly we may be provoking others or causing public disaffection against other group.

Mrs. Effutu urged the media to put out accurate and objective information for the public to make their own informed decision.

She concluded that the media must sensitize the public to promote rational peace irrespective of which party wins adding that,”jubilate moderately when elected winner and accept defeat when lost the elections”