50% NDC, NPP, CPP energy manifestos congruous –ACEP

The unending power crisis amidst the volatility of the crude oil market has attracted several policy interventions from sectors of the political parties in their various manifestos and promises targeted at addressing the root challenges of the sector.

In the recent analysis of energy manifestos of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam hinted that overall, there appear to be as much consensus as there are differences.

Dr. Amin added that the political parties by 50% of all the policies and programmes presented to Ghanaians have common positions.

He added that apart from the plan to introduce clean coal, nuclear and introduction of open and competitive processes for acquiring new power projects and reduction of taxes on electricity bills, the differences in policies and programmes are not very substantive.

Dr. Amin acknowledged the fact that after a closed monitoring of the political parties manifestoes, it emerged that all or some of the recommendations of the Citizens Energy Manifesto which was launched before the political parties launched their manifestoes were adopted by the NDC, NPP and CPP into their 2016 manifestoes.

He indicated that all the parties appreciate the relevance of the energy sector and the need to address the challenges in the sector.

According to him, voters now have options of being well informed on which parties meet their expectations in the energy sector.

He emphasised that it is important to note that in expressing their preference, voters must not only be concerned about the number of policies presented by the parties, but also the feasibility of the policies and programmes and the potential for those policies to address the energy sector challenges of our country.

In further analysis, Dr. Amin said, in the list of issues, policies and programmes in the energy manifesto of political parties, it indicated that the NPP and CPP presented more policies and programmes on oil and gas sector.

According to him, NPP presented 17, CPP presented 17 and NDC presented 12. All the three parties have 6 common positions on broad policies in the sector, the NDC and NPP have 2 common policies and programmes, the NDC and CPP have 1 common policies and programmes, the NPP and CPP have 3 common policies and programmes, and the NPP and CPP agree more on oil and gas sector policies and programmes in their manifestos.

In the differences between political parties on energy sector policies, Dr. Amin stated that overall, there appear to be more differences among the political parties on their oil and gas policies.

He added that the consensus areas are not many however, it is significant to note that the consensus areas relate to very relevant policy issues on how the governance of oil and gas resources can be improved for the benefit of the country.

Dr. Amin added that these issues include transparency in oil and gas resource management, public financial management improvement – fiscal responsibility, transparency and reporting in managing public funds including oil revenues, increase local participation and value addition, strengthen and transfer of technology and skills and capacity development, develop petrochemical industries from oil and gas, and investment of oil revenue in pro-poor sectors – agriculture, education, health and infrastructure.

In the power sector, he added that the NPP presented more policies and programmes on power sector. NPP presented 18, NDC presented 15 and CPP presented 12 policies and programmes.

According to him, all the three parties have 6 common positions on broad policies in the sector, the NDC and NPP have 10 common policies and programmes, the NDC and CPP have 7 common policies and programmes, the NPP and CPP have 7 common policies and programmes, the NDC and NPP agree more on the power sector policies and programmes in their manifestos.

Dr. Amin concluded that to evaluate the feasibility and potential for the policies and programmes of the political parties, ACEP held an Expert Panel carried live on TV and radio.

He posited that the Panel will feature experts who are accomplished in their professional development and they include – Dr. Charles Wereku Brobby (Former CEO of VRA), Mr. Kweku Awotwe (Former CEO of VRA), Mr. Ishmael Edjekumhene (CEO of KITE) and Mr. Emmanuel Kuyole (Deputy Director of the Natural Resources Governance Institute).