MTN Donate GHc15,000 towards Hogbetsotsoza

The leading telecommunication giant, MTN has extended its benevolence to the Anlo Traditional Council towards their preparation for the celebration of the Hogbetsotsoza festival.

This include a cheque donation of GH¢ 15,000.00 ( GHC5,000.00 for the Traditional Council and 10,000.00 to support with the organisation of events for the festival), MTN recharge cards worth GH¢ 500.00 and drinks hamper worth GHC500.00.

Sales & Distribution Senior Manager for Southern Business District, David G. Boadi, said, recently MTN celebrated its 20th Anniversary in Ghana and in view of that, they have also decided to express their gratitude to the people of Anlo for their support over the last two decades.

According to him, MTN is lending its support to the people of Anlo as they exhibit their culture and heritage in remembrance of the successful migration of their ancestors from Notsie to their present settlement.

Mr. Boadi added that their continuous support of the MTN brand has helped immensely to make MTN the network of choice and leader in the telecommunications industry.

According to him, MTN will also organise a Community health walk, Costume Carnival along the principal streets of Anloga and community football gala.

“We hope our support in these areas would help make this year’s celebration a memorable one. These additional activities that are organised around Music, sports and health also generate business opportunities for the indigenes,” he stated.

Mr. Boadi said, in line with MTN’s vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers, MTN will carry out data activation throughout the festive period at vantage points to give their valued customers an experiential feel of the benefits of their internet and data services.

“It is important for people to use the internet. That is what is promoting businesses, education and commerce. Through the internet the youth can promote what is happening in this town with the entire world,” he intimated.

According to him, beyond these donations to the Anloga Traditional Council and various traditional councils, MTN has carried out extensive corporate social interventions through its Foundation across the country.

He posited through the MTN Ghana Foundation, they have improved access to health and education and improved the economic livelihood of many by investing more than Gh¢22.2 million in over 135 major projects which are impacting the lives of more than three million Ghanaians.

Mr. Boadi emphasised that earlier this year, MTN again donated an amount of GHC10, 000.00 to the Awomefia Education Fund to support efforts aimed at advancing education in the communities.

According to him, MTN will continue to invest to support sustainable development as they strive to brighten the lives of the people in the communities in which they operate.

During the celebrations, he noted MTN will ensure that their products and services are available and also create the best experience for the people of Anlo and all persons who will travel from far and near to be part of the celebration.

Togbe Sri III, Awomefia of the Anlo State and the Chiefs & Elders of the Anlo Traditional Council expressed their gratitude to the management of MTN for the continuous of the people of Anlo for the fourth time.

He indicated that MTN has truly proven that it is the leading brand that believes in giving back to communities and improving the lives of the underprivileged in the society.