Adabraka Official Town Presby YAF organises prayer retreat

Accra, Oct 28, GNA - The Young Adult Fellowship (YAF) of the Adabraka official Town Church (AOTC) has organised a prayer retreat as part of celebrations marking their 10th anniversary at the church premises, Adabraka.

YAF, a generational group for males and females from 30 to 40 years in the Presbyterian church of Ghana is focused on promoting the spiritual, moral and social wellbeing of the young adults of the church.

The prayer retreat which was dubbed: 'Ghana My Motherland' brought people from different political parties and churches to join hands in prayer purposely for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana slated for December 7.

The programme which is well attended by Pastors, Reverends and men of God, and which was also graced by the parliamentary candidates from the various political parties for the Klottey Korle constituency was also to get opinion leaders to speak word of peace to all present.

Frank Banafo Addo, YAF President, noted in his welcome address the tension in Ghana during elections, necessitated their action to celebrate their wonderful 10th anniversary with a prayer retreat and a sensitisation programme to caution the youth and Ghanaians in general about the importance of peace in the country.

Reverend T.S. Akunor, Minister in-charge, AOTC, in his exhortation cautioned political parties to be wary of utterances that would incite Ghanaians to foment trouble and urged them to accept the outcome of results in good faith.

'I am sounding a word of caution to our political parties to be wary of whatever comes of out their mouth when they mount the campaign platforms.

'Your studio discussions should bring people together and be geared towards nation building and eschew over ambitious promises…you will account for them one day.'

In a prayer session by Rev Edward Agyekum Kufuor, Beacon Light Temple, Action Chapel International led the congregation in prayer for the youth, politicians and the nation.

In a peace message, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the area, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, said peace was the most important in the lives of all Ghanaians and must be protected.

'If we are seeking for peace in Ghana, then we must add truthfulness…our campaigns on the various platforms should be characterised by the truth and respect for others.

'We have to exhibit self and mutual respect in all our campaigning.

'The campaign of insults must be a thing of the past…children and women have suffered the most in all the countries plagued by conflicts so please ask for peace from any politician that comes to you for your vote' she added.

On his part, the parliamentary candidate for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Mr Opare Addo noted that God had already intervened for Ghana and the 2016 elections would be conducted peacefully.

He cautioned all politicians to abide by the laws of Ghana and elections to avert any troubles.

'No politician is a super being, no one is above the law…no politician from any political party has the mandate to misbehave and create problems in Ghana' he said.

Independent parliamentary candidate, Nii Noi Nortey echoed the peace campaign message saying, 'the youth are the embodiment of peace…today being a YAF day we must not allow ourselves to be used to perpetrate violence.'

Mr Philip Addison, parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated that all aspirants have committed to a peaceful election from the Electoral Commission and the police service.

'Our supporters are taking a cue from us…and we must ensure that we accept the outcome to encourage our supporters to also do same.'

