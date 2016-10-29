Hospital 'rejects' NPP's Ambulance donation

Move by the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe constituency Rosemond Abrah to donate an ambulance to the Ga South Municipal Hospital (Akawe) has hit a snag.

Her gesture comes on the back of a similar donation where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the constituency Obuobia Darko-Opoku presented an ambulance to the only hospital serving three constituencies within the municipality.

The ambulance, which is currently being used at the hospital, was donated by Obuobia on August 22, to mark her 39th birthday.

According to hospital officials, Mrs. Abrah had been advised to channel her resources into “other pressing needs of the hospital” but she is adamant.

Information gathered suggests that Mrs. Abrah is bent on donating the car on Monday.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the hospital is unwilling to accept the ambulance, after being hinted that the car that was allegedly purchased with the MP’s share of the common fund, would be branded with the pictures of the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the Weija Gbawe constituency.

“The money being used to buy the ambulance is coming from the MP’s Common Fund which is State money so it is wrong for her to brand it with her candidate’s pictures. We are not doing politics here,” a senior hospital official told some journalists in an incognito interview.

Hospital officials are also against the fact that the vehicle purchasing process did not go through tendering since it was State funds which was used to procure it.

“There is an issue concerning the donation but it will be resolved. It was the hospital which gave me a requisition and I’m only fulfilling it,” Mrs. Abrah is quoted by media reports.

The development is brewing tension between the opposition New Patriotic Party and the Akawe Hospital officials.