Hannah Yeboah of Beacon School wins 2016 Write-Away contest

Hannah Yeboah of the Beacon International School in Accra has emerged winner of Citi FM's 2016 Write-Away contest.

For her prize, Hannah Yeboah received a cash prize of GHc5,000 while her school was given GHc10,000.

Nicole Chinery and Goloh Lily Eli both from the Sap's School in Accra placed second and third respectively.

They also received GHc2,000 and GHc1,000 for placing second and third.

The grand finale of the the Write-Away contest was held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

All of the top 20 shortlisted contestants in the competition also received GHc500 each, from Moneygram.

This was the eleventh edition of the annual writing contest which challenges the creativity and writing skills of children between the ages of 10 and 14.

Parents and their wards were at the Holiday Inn Hotel, to witness the event.

About the Write-Away competition

The Write-Away Contest is an annual competition that is geared towards encouraging children to read and to write.

The contest is for pupils between the ages of 10 and 14 years. This year, the contestants were expected to write a story that ended with the phrase, 'Fortune favors the bold.'

The deadline for the submission of entries was September 30, 2016.

Citi FM received thousands of entries nationwide and shortlisted the scripts to 20.

After the list was put out, these children came to the offices of Citi FM where they were interviewed, after which 10 finalists were selected.

The Write-Away Contest is an annual competition that is geared towards encouraging children to read and to write.

The 2016 Write Away Contest is sponsored by Moneygram and the Students Loan Trust Fund.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana