Former Attorney-general says the Electoral Commissioner is not a law unto herself adding the Commission is a creation of statute.

Ayikoi Otoo says Charlotte Osei “must be reminded constantly that that false impression that she is an independent body that cannot be directed by the way she performs her duty."

Speaking barely 24 hours after his victory against the Electoral Commission which got one of the 12 disqualified presidential aspirants to be allowed to make corrections on his nominations papers filed with the EC, he said if she knows that she is a creator of statute then she should listen to the statute and be led by the statutes.

The legal luminary was speaking on JOY FM/MultiTV's news analysis program Newsfile Saturday said, the EC should know that they are not laws unto themselves so they don’t create avenues for court actions.

He added that it is not necessary for all the disqualified aspirants to line up court actions against the Commission if the Chair had given them an opportunity.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com