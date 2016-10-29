The National Democratic Congress legislator for the Wa Central constituency, Rashid Pelpuo has said President John Maham is not scared of any presidential candidate in the December 7 general elections, not even the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

According to him, President Mahama has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his 'changing lives, transforming Ghana' agenda hence would be retained in December 7 to continue his good works.

“Actually President Mahama doesn't have a problem and the NDC doesn't have a problem with anybody coming on the fray.”

“We have done enough for Ghanaians to see and Ghanaians have shown commitment with us. if you see all the people following us and all the comments being made by supporters of NDC and well-wishers, you would see that Ghanaians have grown beyond the fact that people go into the presidential race with ideas which sometimes are not practicable, we are have demonstrated practicability and we have shown that we can do it and is evident for everybody to see. We are not threatened by Dr. Nduom, not NPP, not PNC; we not threatened by anybody at all,” he added.

Mr. Pelpuo made the comment on Citi FM's news analysis programme, The Big Issue when the Progressive People's Party's (PPP) victory against the Electoral Commission in court was being discussed.

Rashid Pelpuo

The EC disqualified about 13 presidential nominees from this year's election citing issues with their nomination forms; a decision some of the political parties are protesting in court.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court which heard the PPP's case ordered the EC to allow the party to correct errors in their nomination forms.

Pelpuo also noted that the PPP's victory shows that Ghana's democracy has matured.

“Yesterday's ruling was a landmark ruling that tells about the fact that our courts are working, rule of law is part of our lives and that our democracy is alive and kicking and that at any point in time we can be confident that we have a court to rely on and that when people feel aggrieved by decisions by an arm of government or a constitutional body, they can always appeal and have hearing and sometimes can have their grievances addressed in their favour. So it was a good time for us to celebrate our democracy and to also celebrate our courts,” he added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin