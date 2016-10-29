Mahama cuts sod for phase two of Kibi road rehabilitation

President John Dramani Mahama cut the sod for work to start on phase two of the Apedwa Junction-Bunso road rehabilitation project.

It would cover the 18-kilometre stretch from Kibi through Asiakwa to the Bunso Junction.

The phase one of the project involved the construction of the 12-kilometre Apedwa Junction to Kibi, alongside the Kibi township roads.

President Mahama, who was on a six-day election campaign tour of the Eastern Region to woo voters, used the occasion to remind the people to work together to make the December 7 polls, peaceful.

He said it was important for all to recognize that it was God who appointed leaders, adding that, he strongly believed that he had been chosen to lead the nation by God.

Addressing a rally, later at Nsawam, President Mahama assured the people of Paebo, a community, where an explosion at a quarry led to deaths and severe damage to property, that the government was studying the report of the committee it set up to investigate the incident to determine appropriate compensation package for the victims.

He therefore asked the people to remain calm.

He also spoke of the strong effort the government was making to put into good shape bad roads in the region and told the people that no road would be left out.

President Mahama appealed to voters to renew his mandate for another four years to bring more development to them and make things better for everybody.

Mr. Kofi Adams, Campaign Coordinator of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged the party's supporters to intensify their house-to-house and village-to-village campaign to win over more voters.

–

GNA