Becky Campaigns For Nana At Manhyia

REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, wife of Nana Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has passionately appealed to the electorate to vote massively for the NPP on December 7.

She stated that Nana Akufo-Addo's presidency would stop corruption and implement effective policies and programmes to ensure rapid transformation of the state for the citizenry to benefit.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made the appeal when she paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who sat in state during a Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) meeting at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday.

She said the NPP is counting heavily on the Ashanti Region to lead the party and Nana Akufo-Addo to win the impending presidential race in order to properly come and steer the affairs of the state to the 'Promised Land.'

Mrs. Akufo-Addo noted that the NPP has a target of winning a staggering 90 percent of votes in the presidential race and also win all the 47 parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region to make their victory grand.

She humbly requested the support of the chiefs and people of Asanteman for the NPP ahead of the polls, stressing that the NPP is the most suitable political party to develop the country.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, on behalf of her husband, commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his support and wise counsel to her husband, indicating that she was extremely humbled and honoured to meet Otumfuo.

Frederick Fredua Anto, first vice chairman of the NPP who led the party's delegation to the palace, stated that Nana Akufo-Addo is incorruptible therefore, he is the right person to lead Ghana as president.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, assured that the party would not let Asanteman down if it wins the upcoming polls.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo, who is on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, was accompanied to the palace by party stalwarts such Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffuor, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Stephen Amoah, among others.

Asantehemaa's Endorsement

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Nana Afia Kobi Ampem, the Asantehemaa, has endorsed the candidature of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akua Agyeman Kromo, Asantehemaa Kyeame, endorsed Nana Addo while speaking on behalf of Nana Afia Kobi Ampem (mother of the Asantehene), Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The chief linguist made the comments when Rebecca Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the queen mother,

