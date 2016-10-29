Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
CPP to launch manifesto today

By CitiFMonline

Members of the Convention People's Party (CPP) are expected to gather at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science today [Saturday] to witness the launch of the party's 2016 manifesto.

Speaking to Citi News  the party's Communications Director, Issifu Kadiri Abdul Rauf said they are expecting about a thousand members at the venue.

He added that they are also expecting all their 222 parliamentary candidates and executives of their various campaign committees at the launch.

“All the necessary things that we have to do in order to have a successful programme at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science have been done. We are expecting close to 1,000 members.”

Issifu Kadiri further noted that several speakers will address the gathering and they have selected some experts within the CPP to speak on various sectors in the manifesto

“We have broken the manifesto into different parts, key sectors and we have brought experts in the party to speak to those areas,” he added.


