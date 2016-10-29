President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to take pride in his government’s solid achievements.

He said a lot of good things had happened to the nation that was much admired by many countries in sub­-Saharan Africa, which they would like to have themselves.

Addressing a political rally at Anyinam in the Atiwa District as part of his six­day election campaign in the Eastern Region, President Mahama said strong progress had been made over the last four years.

“We are not there yet but we will get there,” he told the people, adding that, 2017 was going to be “the year of prosperity”.

He announced that two roads in the area – Anyinam­Kwabeng and Kwabeng­Abomosu, had been selected for construction under the cocoa roads rehabilitation project.

President Mahama spoke at another rally in Osino, in the Fanteakwa South constituency, where he hinted of getting small scale miners to come together to be registered as co­operatives.

That, he said, would allow for effective regulation of their activities.

This way, they could work in a concession ­ to earn income, without causing extensive damage to the environment.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Communications Minister, urged the people to vote massively to renew the mandate of the Mahama Administration.

They should ignore the deception and empty election promises of the opposition political parties.