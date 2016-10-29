Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 29 October 2016 11:06 CET

Ghanaians should be proud of nation's achievements – Mahama

By GNA

President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to take pride in his government’s solid achievements.

He said a lot of good things had happened to the nation that was much admired by many countries in sub­-Saharan Africa, which they would like to have themselves.

Addressing a political rally at Anyinam in the Atiwa District as part of his six­day election campaign in the Eastern Region, President Mahama said strong progress had been made over the last four years.

“We are not there yet but we will get there,” he told the people, adding that, 2017 was going to be “the year of prosperity”.

He announced that two roads in the area – Anyinam­Kwabeng and Kwabeng­Abomosu, had been selected for construction under the cocoa roads rehabilitation project.

President Mahama spoke at another rally in Osino, in the Fanteakwa South constituency, where he hinted of getting small scale miners to come together to be registered as co­operatives.

That, he said, would allow for effective regulation of their activities.

This way, they could work in a concession ­ to earn income, without causing extensive damage to the environment.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Communications Minister, urged the people to vote massively to renew the mandate of the Mahama Administration.

They should ignore the deception and empty election promises of the opposition political parties.

Politics

If you train a student to become inferior, he will always be at the receiving end
By: Lord Azinah Nartey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img