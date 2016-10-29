25 dead in clashes in Central African Republic: UN

Six police and four civilians were killed in an ambush by armed men on October 28, 2016. By Edouard Dropsy (AFP/File)

Bangui (Central African Republic) (AFP) - Twenty-five people were killed, six of them gendarmes, in two days of violence around the town of Bambari in the troubled Central African Republic, the UN force MINUSCA said Saturday.

Six police and four civilians were killed in an ambush by armed men Friday morning, while on Thursday, 15 people died in fighting on the town's outskirts between former Muslim militia and Christian vigilante groups known as "anti-balaka" (anti-machete), it said in a statement.