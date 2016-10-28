Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 28 October 2016 23:00 CET

President re-renominates Awunnore for Talensi District Assembly

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20 (1) of the Local Government Act 1993, Act 462, has re-nominated Mr Awunnore Edward as the Talensi District Chief Executive.

This was stated in a press release signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Alhaji Collins Dauda in Accra

According to the statement the Upper East Regional Minister is requested to facilitate the process of confirmation of the nominated Chief Executive.

'By copy of this letter, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission is requested to conduct his confirmation,' it added.

GNA

Politics

Fear entertained is Faith contaminated
By: Stephen Appiah Yeboa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img