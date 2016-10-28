President re-renominates Awunnore for Talensi District Assembly

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20 (1) of the Local Government Act 1993, Act 462, has re-nominated Mr Awunnore Edward as the Talensi District Chief Executive.

This was stated in a press release signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Alhaji Collins Dauda in Accra

According to the statement the Upper East Regional Minister is requested to facilitate the process of confirmation of the nominated Chief Executive.

'By copy of this letter, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission is requested to conduct his confirmation,' it added.

GNA