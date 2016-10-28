Reverend Agyekum Kufuor lauds YAF

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct 28, GNA - Reverend Edward Agyekum Kufuor has lauded the Young Adult's Fellowship (YAF) of the Adabraka Official Town Presbyterian Church for organising a prayer retreat ahead of the December elections.

YAF as part of their 10th anniversary celebration has organised a prayer retreat dubbed: 'Ghana My Motherland' aimed at seeking the face of God for a peaceful 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Rev Agyekum of Action Chapel International, Beacon Light Temple Branch, East Cantonments who led a prayer session for a peaceful upcoming election noted with joy the success of the retreat.

'I am honoured to be here…I wasn't expecting something like this, it has been a very successful programme.

'It's very important especially since this was organised by the youth, I think that statistics show that by far the youth are the greater number in terms of population.

'The youth is the group where our next leaders will come from and it is important that we acknowledge them in our prayer.

In an interview with GNA, Rev Edward, a renowned motivational speaker, that it was important the youth and Ghanaians in general be agents of change through prayer.

'We should pray without ceasing…God cannot step into the affairs of man unless someone stands in with prayer.

'The youth coming up with such a programme to stand in for Ghana in the upcoming elections and beyond is very important and I am honoured to be part of it and I hope it will continue.

Rev Kufuor who takes delight in mentoring the youth through his teachings and motivational talks advanced that he is engaged in similar programmes that seeks to mobilise them and empower them.

He advanced that the direction of God was the most important for each and every individual.

Rev Kufuor, son of the former President of Ghana Kufuor is an award winning actor, a farmer, a philanthropist and a motivational speaker whose work has touched many lives in Ghana.

