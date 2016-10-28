Orphan Sunday 2016 launched in Accra

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Churches and civil society organisations have been urged to encourage Ghanaians to develop interest in foster parenting and to help promote community awareness and involvement in the lives of orphans and vulnerable children.

Mr Benjamin Otoo, the Acting Director, Department of Social Development (DSD), Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection said orphans and vulnerable children should not be kept in children's home for more than three years under normal circumstances.

He explained that such victims should have a sense of belonging within the Christian family environment through kinship care, foster care and adoption.

She said children must grow up in families for proper psycho-socio-emotional development.

Mr Otoo made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the official launch of the 2016 edition of Orphan Sunday in Accra.

The initiative, hosted by the Ghana Without Orphans (GWO), an offshoot of World Without Orphans; aims at creating awareness and sensitising the public on the need to support orphans and vulnerable in the society.

It is marked in every second Sunday in November each year; seeks to remind all Christians around the globe to celebrate the love of God.

The 2016 edition would be marked on Sunday, November 13.

Events lined up for the celebration include sermons, congregational prayers for orphans, promotion of support orphans, visit to orphanages, recruit families for fostering/ adoption, prayer for foster parents, among others.

The Acting Director noted that the Department in collaboration with the then Ministry of Employment and Social Welfare now Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, with support from United Nations International Children's Fund established the Care Reform Initiative Unit at the Head Office of DSD to control the rate at which these Homes were springing up, enforce standards and close down those operating below standards.

'The DSD wishes to inform all well meaning citizens of Ghana who intend to or are planning to establish children's homes or orphanages to desist from it and rather channel their resources into family based care," he said.

Mr Otoo said in extreme cases, some children grow up into adulthood in children's homes and such persons must be supported to settle down in life, also stated that DSW therefore welcomes the Ageing out policy initiated by All God's Children International to support children in orphanages to settle down in life as adults.

Reverend George Abaidoo, the National Coordinator of GWO, in his presentation, said the need to understand the biblical concept of the 'orphan' and 'fatherless' included more than a boy or girl who had lost one or both parents.

He said it rather described the child who faces the world without the provision, protection, and nurture that parents uniquely provided, whereas, no statistical analysis would ever capture the global number of children fitting this description.

Rev Abaidoo said GWO was hopeful that a local church in every region in Ghana increasingly plays a central role in meeting the needs of the orphans in distress, from family preservation and adoption; to provision for specific physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs; to advocacy for government policies.

'This includes a distinctive call to local families to foster, mentor and adopt children within their local foster systems," he said.

Rev David Kwadwo Ofosuhene, the National Coordinator for Orphan Sunday Ghana, also described fostering as deciding to take care of a child who probably might have lost one parent or both parents.

He said there were lots of biological parents who have abused their children to the extent that these offspring did not feel comfortable living with them, which implied that they may have relatives but due maltreatment and abuse they no long want to be with them and so fostering should be encouraged.

Rev Ofosuhene, who is also the Chairman of All God's Children International, said the problem for the need for fostering was due to the fact that these children lacked good parental care; however the church could easily spearhead the campaign of establishing a common link between families and orphans in the society.

GNA