Latter Day Saints supports Red Cross

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi (W/R), Oct. 27, GNA — The Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Charity, a welfare unit of the Church, has donated assorted items valued at GH¢5, 875.00 to the Ghana Red Cross Society in the Western Region.

The items comprise 50 reflective jackets, five stretchers, first aid kits, crepe bandages, fire blankets, arm slings, surgical gloves and ice chests.

Making the presentation in Sekondi, Elder Henry Baker, a volunteer from the United States of America, said the donation formed part of the Church's humanitarian service to humanity, especially those in need.

He said the funds were contributions from the church members, explaining, 'On every first Sunday of the month, the church members fast and the money that is meant to buy food are donated towards the fund to support the poor in the society'.

Elder Baker stated that the Fund was also used to support health facilities, orphanages and educational institutions by making life comfortable for people.

He commended Ghanaians for their hospitality towards the Church's foreign volunteers, who had been providing various humanitarian services in the country.

Dr. Patrick Kobla Quist, a Patron of the Ghana Red Cross Society, expressed gratitude to the Church for the gesture and assured them that the items would be put to good use.

Mr. Matthew Boateng, the Regional Manager of Red Cross, said the Society had been providing first aid services during premier league matches, road crashes and other emergency situations.

He said the items would enhance the quality of services they rendered to humanity.

Some of the Red Cross volunteers performed a simulation exercise on how the items would be used in their operations.

GNA