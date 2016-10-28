Ghana National Fire Service holds graduation parade for Cadet Intake XII

By Patience A. Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held graduation parade for 106 Cadet Intake XIII in a coluorful ceremony in Accra, with a call on Cadet Officers to exhibit high professionalism, dedication, and loyalty to the Service and Subordinates.

Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, Minister of the Interior, who made the call, Ghana's firefighters are one of the best trained and best-equipped on the African continent.

He said: 'it is the hope of the Government to make the Service the best on the continent and as such, Government is going to help put up the new Fire Academy and training School at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Brong-Ahafo Region, which is intended to train Firemen in the country and others from our sister ECOWAS countries'.

The Minister commended the Command of the GNFS for being innovative in their efforts to ensure that the Service offers Rescue, Evacuation and fire Protection services to the people of Ghana.

'We have followed and monitored the various initiatives, innovations and creativity ventures which the service has embarked upon in the recent past.

'It is therefore not surprising that the public has come to admire and appreciate the improved professionalism exhibited by the GNFS,' he added.

The 106 graduands, consisting 31 females and 75 males, were the last batch of personnel who have spent between 12 and 14 years on their respective ranks, thus, the graduation paves way for them to join the Officer Corps of the Service.

It also paves way for other Officers who have acquired Tertiary Certificates to also go through the cadet programme in the year ahead.

Mr Bani also commended them for the laudable Home Fire Safety Certification Project embarked upon by the Command of the Service, which is aimed at reducing home fires in the country.

He said the project which is being undertaken under a Public private Partnership Agreement, would go a long way to ensure that families do not lose their lives and property to fires.

He, therefore, pledged the Ministry's support to the Service to develop its human resource and equipment by providing personnel, training, necessary equipment and other logistical support to make the Service more effective in delivering fire and rescue services in Ghana.

'The Government will continue to enhance the logistical base of the Service to enhance its operational preparedness. In this direction, Government has granted approval to the Service to recruit personnel to augment its manpower strength,' he added.

The minister noted globalization has led to the world developing fast technologically and implored the GNFS to take advantage and design training programmes which take cognizance of modern trends in fire prevention and management.

Awards were presented to four deserving graduands. The Overall best award went to Cadet Officer Ebenezer Kwesi Andrews, Reverend Emma Esi Riverson, received the Commandant Award, Officer Cadet Charlotte Annor received Foot drill Award, and Officer Cadet Theophilus Nii Okaija Ayibontey received the Academics Award. GNA