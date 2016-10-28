IDEG sensitises stakeholders on Situation Rooms

By Frederica Kyeremateng, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 28, GNA - The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) in collaboration with Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) has sensitised election stakeholders on the nature and operation of Election Situation Rooms.

Election Situation Rooms are centres managed by IDEG to monitor elections and analyse electoral results retrieved from election officials, observers and journalists at polling stations, across the country.

Mr Kofi Awity, Director of Operations at IDEG, who spoke at the workshop in Tamale, said Election Situation Rooms became necessary to coordinate the activities of Civil Society Organisations (CSO's) because they (CSOs) found it challenging to monitor and analyse the electoral processes, a situation, which threatened the integrity and acceptability of electoral outcomes.

The participants at the workshop were drawn from the media, religious organisations, Electoral Commission, Police, amongst others.

Mr Awity said that the Election Situation Rooms would also serve as a platform for mobilising citizens to participate in the management of the electoral process for peaceful outcomes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Ken Yeboah, the Northern Regional Police Commander, said the Police in the Northern Region were ready to ensure law and order before, during and after the elections. GNA