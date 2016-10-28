Dangote is focused on growing Ghana's economy - MD

Tema, Oct 28, GNA - The Dangote Group of Companies are focused on contributing to the economic growth of Ghana through job creation and the payment of taxes and would, therefore, not be drawn into any smear economic campaign.

"Within only six years of operating here in Ghana, we have, as of today, over 2,000 workforce on our payroll,' he said.

'The figure does not include the 2,400 drivers' mates that assist our drivers on the road and the over 20,000 people who are indirectly benefitting from our operations in Ghana."

Mr Tor Nygard, the Managing Director of Dangote Ghana, announced this at a media conference in Tema to outline their contributions to Ghana's economy and refute some allegations their competitors had levelled against them.

He said apart from being the largest employer in the cement industry, the introduction of Dangote cement into the Ghanaian market six years ago, had stabilised the prices of the commodity on account of the competitive prices they provided to the Ghanaian consumer.

Mr Nygard said:"Ghacem and Diamond cement boast of contributing to the economy of Ghana by employing a large number of Ghanaians. For almost 50 years of their operations, Ghacem and Diamond cement together employ less than 3,000 people."

He said the customers patronised their products based on quality, competitive prices, reliability of delivery and customer service and they would not allow their competitors to derail their orderly progress in that sector.

"This is where our focus is, and the market noticed the effect of our entry in the Ghanaian market resulting in a stable and even reduced price in the market. We are not participating in smear campaign about our competitors, which seems to be their main focus."

Mr Nygard said they would rather continue with their expansion programme, a virtue, he said, had urged them on to dole out $100 million in the establishment of a new grinding plant in Takoradi, expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

The Managing Director appealed to Ghanaian media to remain resolute and fair in the handling of advertisements of various cement companies, as they had gathered some information that their competitors were trying to influence the refusal of their advertisements in some media outlets.

On value addition, Mr Nygard said apart from supplying and transporting bulk cement, which required specially required silos, they also bagged cement for distribution to the market with environmental control measures to avoid fugitive emissions.

"If we do not add value, what will we be doing with over 700 workers that operate just at the plant alone," the Managing Director asked?

Mr Nygard said as the highest grade cement producer in the country, Dangote Cement would continue to ensure price stability, expand to meet growing demand, employ more people and operate within the laws of Ghana and support economic growth.

Dangote Cement Ghana Limited started operations in Ghana on February 10, 2010, as a cement bagging plant ironing bulk cement from outside the Economic Community of West African States.

Apart from the $55 million bagging plant, Dangote has also purchased 1,000 new trucks at $82 million to help in the free delivery of their products to customers throughout the country.

GNA