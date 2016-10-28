Ouagadougou International Arts and handicrafts Fair focuses Ghana

From: Christian Akorlie, GNA, Courtesy Ghana Export Promotion Authority

Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Oct 28, GNA - Ghana is the focus of world attention as the 14th edition of the International Arts and Handicrafts Fair opened in the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou.

Ghana is the guest country for the exhibition this year, which is running from October 28 to November 6.

Held biennially in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, the International Arts and Crafts Fair, known as Le Salon International de L'Artisanant de Ouagadougou (SIAO) is one of Africa's most important trade shows for arts and handicrafts.

It shows a wide variety of artistic expression of African creativity, skills, beauty and functionality, which also informs the world about Africa's historical origins and cultural heritage.

The 2016 fair on the theme: 'African Handicraft, Women Entrepreneurship and Social Protection,'' has more than 25 participating countries, more than 3,000 artisans and exhibitors and 250 professional buyers across the world.

Ghana under the auspices of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority is facilitating the participation of about 50 exhibitors in the fair.

Mr James Tiigah Zugah, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, is leading Ghana's delegation to the fair.

Speaking at the opening session, which was attended by the President of Burkina Faso Mr Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other high level officials, Mr Stephane W. Sanou, the Burkinabe Minister of Commerce and Handicraft, said handicrafts could help accelerate the economic growth of countries within the African continent.

'Handicrafts are a source of revenue and employment creation. They are the cornerstone to lead economic re-emergence,' he said, adding that the sector provided opportunities for employment, especially for the youth and women.

Mr Sanou said the fair afforded the continent to show to the rest of the world of its potential that it could construct, repair, sculpt and feed as well as continue to fight for the well-being of the growth of the countries and the well-being of the citizens.

He lauded the participation of Ghana and the country's acceptance to be the special guest country at the fair.

The choice of Ghana as guest country for the 2016 fair followed the nation's win of the Country Stand Prize in the 12th edition of the SIAO Fair, in 2010.

The 2014 edition of the SIAO Fair was cancelled as a result of the outbreak of the Ebola viral disease in West African sub-region.

Mr Dramane Tou, the Commissioner General of SIAO, said a major objective of the 10-day fair was to allow the best artisans on the African continent to be able to access the local and international market and to also exchange their experiences.

He said despite the current difficult world environment, Burkina Faso had put in enormous effort to ensure that the fair achieved an international status.

Ghana will mark its day at the fair on Saturday.

GNA