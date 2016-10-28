Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Social News | 28 October 2016

Capacity Building for Local Government Workers Union

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - A day's capacity building seminar for leaders of the Local Government Workers' Union (LGWU) to enable them to organise and render effective and efficient services to its members has ended in Accra.

It was also to sharpen the participants' skills and update their knowledge on issues that bordered on models and theories in leadership and understanding the strategic plan of the union.

Mr Samuel Hayford Hoffman, Business Planning and Management Consultant, who took the participants through the relevance of leadership, urged them to be task oriented leaders and not alarmists.

He said an action centred leader focuses on what others actually do the need to achieve a common task and had a team of maintenance in mind and could also identify the individual needs of the entire membership.

He expressed regret that due to the lack of coordination among most leaders and their subordinates the union faced challenging situations to effectively address workers' grievances.

'Innovative leaders are creative visionaries, most importantly, can motivate people around them to turn those ideas into realities, add values to achieve what he or she wants, 'he said.

Mr Hoffmann urged the participants to focus on issues and digest them to make effective inputs, which would serve as the basis for achieving the aims and objectives of the union's five -year development plan.

'It is essential for any institution to have a strategic framework in place to guide its organisational development and implementation ensuring the coherent delivery of its core mandate, strengthening the design to enable it to deliver timely services to its members,' he said.

Mr Hoffmann appealed to the participants to go back and impact the knowledge they have acquired to the rank and file members of the union.

Mr Kenneth Daniels, General Secretary of the LGWU encouraged the union leaders to become organisers and marshal resources, identify strengths and stand against the old ways of doing things inimical to workers' progress.

GNA

Social News

