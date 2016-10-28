Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NCCE/CODEO apologise to Weija/Gbawe Constituency

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and two other organisations have apologised to the people of the Weija/Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Accra Region for the cancellation of the scheduled parliamentary debate last Saturday.

The NCCE together with two NGOs; the Coalition of Domestic Election Officers (CODEO) and CDD-Ghana, described the situation as unfortunate.

In a statement signed by representatives of the three institutions, they expressed regret to the parliamentary candidates, the Gbawe Mantse and opinion leaders of the constituency for the incident.

They explained that the general understanding at the national level was a partnership between the three institutions to undertake such debates in 60 selected constituencies across the country.

The confusion that resulted in the subsequent decision to reschedule the programme for a later date, according to the statement, was because of a miscommunication on the respective duties of each institution in the collaboration.

That notwithstanding, the representatives have reiterated their commitment to support credible elections this year.

They have given an assurance to the public that the NCCE, CODEO and CDD-Ghana would, in their joint efforts, continue to promote civic and voter education as well as issue-based electioneering.

The NCCE, CODEO and CDD-Ghana, the statement said, have joined forces on many occasions over the past decade on matters concerning citizen involvement with the electoral process and democratic citizenship.

They promise, therefore to formalise their partnerships in their bid to support Ghanaians in the exercise of their civic and voting duties.

They encourage all constituents and candidates across the country to maximise the opportunities presented to them on the different platforms to engage with citizens to ensure that the aim to deliver successful and credible elections are achieved.

GNA

