Resist temptations to foment trouble at polls - Sheikh Sharubutu

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct.28, GNA - The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has reiterated the call on young people to resist temptations to foment trouble in the impending elections.

'…Christian and Muslim youth must strongly resist any move to use them to fuel hate speech, violence and anything that will have the capacity to jeopardise the peace of the nation as we prepare for the general election,' he said.

The National Chief Imam said this, in a speech read on his behalf, at an interfaith youth dialogue on peace, by the Christian Council of Ghana and the Office of the National Chief Imam in the Volta Region, at Ho.

The interfaith peace event has support from the UNDP and DANIDA and includes peace walk and fun games.

Sheikh Sharubutu noted that the country had a relatively stable democracy with noteworthy advancement in good governance and progress towards achieving economic growth and warned against acts of electoral violence that could hamper that progress.

He, therefore, asked the youth to be agents of 'healing and reconciliation' and not instruments to be used by the 'rich and powerful' to cause problem during the electioneering.

Sheikh Sharubutu also emphasised the importance of religious and ethnic coexistence and tolerance ahead of the polls.

The Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary, Christian Council of Ghana, said peace was a collective responsibility and so religious leaders could not leave the peace of the country to politicians alone.

He, therefore, charged Christian and Muslim leaders to demonstrate that they could go beyond their differences and identify issues of common good for peace to prevail in the country.

'Silence is not an option in the fight for peace,' he said. 'Let's put issues that divide us behind and dwell on our common good and show NDC and NPP that if they can't manage their differences for a common good, we can,' Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong stated.

He said, 'The country needs the NDC, NPP, Muslims, Christians and every soul, so we must all act peacefully.'

Hajia Ayisha Abdulkadir, the National Secretary, Muslims Women Union of Ghana, urged women to engage their husbands and children regularly on peace ahead of the polls.

Mr Alfas Anas Hamidu, the Volta Regional Chief Imam, stated the resolve of Muslims in the Region to act and promote peace at the December Polls. GNA