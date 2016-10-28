Heated political week of big 'Nduom win'

As the struggle for votes ahead of the 2016 general elections continue, campaign messages are not the only stories in the headlines this week but court rulings and judgements too.

On Monday, it emerged that the Economic and Organised Crime Unit was investigation the Presidential Candidates for the Progressive People's Party (PPP) and All People's Party (APC). The political parties launched an attack on the organisation, calling the probe a political witch-hunt.

And it was the same day on which the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), commenced a five-day tour of the Volta Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo charged 'Voltarians' to change President John Mahama’s government on December 7 and return the country to the path of progress and prosperity.

All this while, President John Dramani Mahama had also begun campaigning in the home region of the three-time NPP flagbearer in the Eastern region.

He commissioned the Kyebi town road which was constructed under phase one of the Cocoa syndicated road projects in the region.

Tuesday was the day for the first face-off between the lawyers of the Electoral Commission and the disqualified PPP candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Counsel for the EC, Thaddeus Sory challenged the procedure used by the PPP Presidential candidate to challenge his disqualification.

But the lawyer for Dr. Nduom, Ayikoi Otu said they had a solid submission and did not expect the Accra High court to uphold the reliefs of his client.

On Wednesday, the Ghana Armed Forces commenced investigating claims that brother of President Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama was using a military escort.

It also emerged that the University of Cape Coast had developed a device which could detect breast cancer disease.

Also during the midweek, there was a revelation from the NPP about the return of load shedding should Ghanaians retain the NDC in power.

Again, a controversial Presidential nominee for the Deputy Minister for the Local Government position, John Oti Bless was approved by parliament.

Also, some twelve labour unions including the Ghana Medical Association, GNAT, NAGRAT threatened a massive industrial action by November 15 if their tier-2 pension plans issues are not addressed.

On Thursday, an Accra High Court struck out a case brought before it by the disqualified Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Facing one of the numerous cases against the Electoral Commission, the Supreme Court ordered it to make collation sheets for Presidential elections available to parties and their agents after the closing of polls.

Meanwhile, the EC chair Charlotte Osei was in the Ashanti Region to meet the Asanteman Traditional Council.

In her address to the Council, she promised to conduct a credible election this year.

On Friday, there was the Progressive People's Party's arguably biggest victory in court . The EC was ordered to allow the party's disqualified Presidential Candidate to correct the mistake on his nomination papers.

