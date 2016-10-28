Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2016 Comes Off Tomorrow

Ghana will witness one of the biggest gatherings of young and potential entrepreneurs tomorrow, Saturday, October 29th, as the 2016 edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Summit comes off.

Scheduled to be held at the auditorium of the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in Adabraka, Accra, the one day summit will start at exactly 10am, and it includes a conference and an exhibition.

Organizers of the event have stated that all is set to impact generations as all the three seasoned entrepreneurs billed to speak have confirmed their full participation.

Hon. Kojo Yankah; the Founder of Ghana’s premium university; AUCC, also a board member of Vodafone Ghana, TV3, among others will be sharing his ocean of experiences to inspire the youth as he talks about “key strategies to succeed as an entrepreneur”.

The CEO of Occupational Management Ltd. (OML Africa & UK); Mrs. Anita Wiafe-Asinor will also teach the audience on practical ways to “start a business with little or no money at all”, whiles the Executive Director of European Business Organizations in Ghana (EBO-Ghana): Mr. Nico van Staalduinen will inspire the young entrepreneurs on how to “think globally, and to attract investors”.

The event will also witness the presence of 10 more successful young entrepreneurs as they share their experiences to inspire their colleagues.

In an interview, the President of Youth Business Network, the organizing body of the summit, Solomon Adjei stated that all is set for a wonderful event tomorrow.

He noted that apart from the strategic networking and the capacity building opportunities, attendees of the summit will benefit from a fully funded corporate websites and facebook account boasting of over 1,000 likes, plus many more.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to attract investors, mentors, and to make sales, as the general public is invited to shop at the exhibition stands.

Interested persons are to call or text their full names to 0243158017 to get registered for the summit.

Young Entrepreneurs Summit 2016 is powered by the Youth Business Network, in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations, GIPC, NYA, with support from African University College of Communication (AUCC), Nallem Clothing, Special Ice Mineral Water, iWebAfrica, Dipity Ltd, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana, Zit Social Media and BizAfrica.