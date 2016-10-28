Access Bank raises US$300m Eurobond from international market



Access Bank Plc, a leading financial institution and parent company of Access Bank Ghana, has successfully raised US$300 million, via a Eurobond, from the international bond market.

The bank recently accessed the international market to raise the bond, with a maturity date in October 2021, at a coupon of 10.5%.

This makes Access Bank Plc the first Nigerian bank to raise a bond from the international market this year, despite the country's macro-economic headwinds. The successful outcome of the bond also demonstrates the strength, resilience and international endorsement of Access Bank Plc.

Besides, industry analysts perceived the development as a show of support to attract foreign exchange into the country.

The bank, currently, has two series of Eurobonds in issue – the $350 million maturing in July 2017 at a coupon of 7.25%, and the $400 million (9.25%), June 2021 maturity date, as part of a US$1 billion global medium term note programme.

Commenting on the development, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank, said: “The bond will be for working capital; for lending to investment-grade names, including Nigerian companies seeking to expand their exports.”

He emphasised that the process signifies a significant moment in the bank's journey to entrench itself as one of Nigeria's top three banks by 2017.

“It also ensures that we keep our promise of speed, service and security to our customers, as we target Africa's fastest-growing industrial sectors,” he added.

Access Bank is now one of the top three banks in Nigeria, and ranked among the top 500 global banks, according to a 2015 report by The Banker Magazine, and is aiming to be Africa's top bank.

In 2016, Access Bank was adjudged winner for Best Branch Automation Project, Asian Banker Awards; 2016 Karlsruhe Outstanding Business Sustainability Award; 2016 Euromoney Africa's Best Bank Transformation Award, and the EMEA Finance 'Best Bank of the Year' and CEO of the Year.

Its subsidiary, Access Bank Ghana, is recognised as one of the fastest growing banks in the Ghanaian banking industry, having recorded a positive growth trajectory and consistent financial performance across key indicators over the past seven years.

The bank recently received approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) to undertake an Initial Public Offering to support its growth and expansion strategies.

The move comes after calls by the SEC for multinationals to list on the domestic bourse and improve Ghana's capital market. The offer, which began on Wednesday October 19, is set to be open until November 11, 2016.

The bank plans to list 136.6 million shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange on November 30, with a share price of four cedis per share.

Currently, Access Bank serves over 7 million individual and corporate account holders, through 370 branches, and with more than 1,500 ATMs in major centres across Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East, UK, and representative offices in Asia.