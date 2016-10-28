The St. Augustine's Past Students Union has been monitoring events in its alma mater, the St. Augustine's College over the last couple of days with great anxiety. Having apprised itself of the sequence of events, the National Executive Council is of the view that the interdiction of Mr. Connel as the College's Headmaster for allegedly charging unapproved fees is grossly unfair and violated laid down procedures as well as rules of natural justice. The unpopular decision of the GES has elicited sharp condemnation from APSUnians, the Board of Governors and well-wishers, all of whom have described the decision as hasty and ill-advised.



The Union is in full agreement with the Governing Board's letter of 17th October 2016, in response to the GES directive. We therefore call upon the GES to urgently rescind its decision on Mr. Connel.

If the GES remains adamant we are confident that the Union's consideration of a boycott of activities and programmes of the College, will be understood. If the situation is not sanitized, the Union may consider a suspension of support to the College. This could include a boycott of all Ghana Education Service supervised programmes until the unfair interdiction is reversed.

That proposal is scheduled to be discussed shortly. If pursued, these actions by APSU could have far-reaching consequences, as the Union remains a major financial contributor to the development of the College. Such an action has the potential of derailing many years of diligent work and stifling participation of APSUnians from student-centred activities such as the mentorship and counselling programme and the repercussions of such actions are not far-fetched.

As a major stakeholder in the College, APSU together with its individual APSUnians have contributed over One Million Dollars towards the College's development as shown below:

Refurbishment of the Dining Hall by APSU 1991 costing GH¢340,000.00

Refurbishment of the Geography Block by APSU 1990 at a cost of GH¢110,000.00

Refurbishment of the Assembly Hall by APSU 1989 costing GH¢96,000.00

Refurbishment of the Classroom Blocks A and B by APSU 1988 at a cost of GH¢112,000.00

Construction of two Gate Houses by APSU 1984 and 1969

Construction of a Laundry Bay by APSU 1985

Construction of a Nduom House by Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom costing GH¢500,000.00

Upgrading of the Sports Oval into a Mini Stadium (Phase 1) by Prof. Joseph Adjaye at the cost of GH¢300,000.00

Renovation of Computer Laboratory and Donation of ten Computers by APSU 1986

Conversion of a facility into second Computer Laboratory with sixty-three computers by Adjaye Brothers (Prof. Joseph and Ing. Dr. Robert) costing GH¢200,000.00

Donation of 32-Seater Hyundai Bus costing US$63,000.00

Donation of BMW saloon car for office of Headmaster by Benson Poku Adjei.

This is very much line with the aims and objectives of the Union which among others include To uphold and promote the ideals for which the College was founded; To promote and enhance the welfare and progress of the school; To liaise and maintain funds, from which aid for the steady development of the College may be provided; and To promote and encourage learning and high standards of education in the college and the country at large.

APSU stands in solidarity with our Headmaster, who is doing a fantastic job as is verifiable from the academic and other records. The synergy and collaboration between the headmaster and the Union is at its best, resulting in increased financial, technical, and moral support from the Union.

Meanwhile, we urge all APSUnians and well-wishers to rally together at this difficult time to support a good cause.

ERNEST ANTHONY OSEI

APSU PRESIDENT

20th October 2016

