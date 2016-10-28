President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote more women into parliament in the 2016 general elections.

According to Mahama, this will enable him to appoint more women as Ministers in his second term.

The President has rated higher the performance of his female appointees (Ministers) stating they have even outperformed their male counterparts. He argues women are kind, loving; caring and so when given positions they are able to deliver.

“If you look at my government, I appointed a lot of women into positions (ministers). These women perform their duties and responsibilities as diligently as their male counterparts. Most times they perform better than even the men,” the National Democratic Congress flagbearer said.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Nsawam Adoagyiri on his tour of the Eastern region, Mr. Mahama revealed the constitutional provision that says majority of ministers must come from parliament has been a challenge to getting more women into ministerial positions.

“One of the reasons why I find it difficult to appoint more female ministers is because there are no many of them in parliament. The constitution says majority of ministers must come from parliament. 51% of your ministers must come from parliament. So if you go to a parliament of 275 members and only 20 are women, then it is difficult to make more women ministers.”

The President therefore charged residents of Nsawam Adoagyiri to vote for the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary candidate in the constituency, Benedicta Asante.

“So vote more women into parliament for them to also get influential positions to help in the development of the nation. You are fortunate the NDC candidate here is Benedicta Asante.”

Gender activists have been advocating for a quota from political parties to ensure more women go to parliament by fielding them in their strongholds. However, that is yet to materialize. The number of women in Ghana’s parliament remains insignificant.

President Mahama is on a 5-day tour of the Eastern region.