President John Mahama has boldly declared that he will emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking at Kyebi, the hometown of his main contender Nana Akufo-Addo, during his tour of the Eastern region, the President said God has already chosen him as the winner of the polls.

According to Mr. Mahama, it is “God who chooses a leader. As I said yesterday, God has already decided who will win the 2016 polls as we speak.”

“He has already decided the winner. And I know by God’s grace, by the grace of Jesus, Insha Allah, In Sha Allah, 7th December, 2016, NDC will win the elections.”

President Mahama went on to tout his achievements in the Abuakwa South constituency comprising water projects, roads and other infrastructural developments, adding that he personally ensured that “neglected Kyebi” was given attention.

To him, the crowd that received him in the hometown of his fiercest rival shows his second term bid has been endorsed by the residents.

President Mahama inaugurated some constructed cocoa roads in the constituency.

He also assured the youth who engage in illegal mining of a new regulation to enable them operate freely.

President Mahama is currently on a 5-day tour of the Eastern region ahead of the December polls.