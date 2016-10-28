China to donate military equipment to Ghana



News Desk Report.

China is to donate military equipment, valued at 20 million Yuan to Ghana, to boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

The equipment will comprise four patrol boats with spare parts, four vehicle-mounted machine guns plus mounting racks, tools and spare parts, as well as 120,000 rounds of amour-piecing incendiary (API) over a three year period.

This was made known, when a Protocol on the provision of Military Aid Gratis to the Ghana Armed Forces covering the donation was signed at the Ministry of Defence on this week.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Madam Sun Baohong, signed for China, and the Minister for Defence, Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, signed for the Ministry of Defence.

According to the Chinese Ambassador, in the past few months, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence identified equipment and materials to be donated to Ghana, hence the need for the signing of a Protocol and a new starting point for military cooperation between China and Ghana.

Madam Sun Baohong further stated that China was looking forward to having more engagements with Ghana in military, peace and security, after the up and coming elections in December.

On his part, Dr. Kunbuor extended the appreciation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, to His Excellency the President and the people of China.

He noted that his visit to China last year accorded him and his team the opportunity to deliberate on various issues with their Chinese counterparts, one of which led to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, which was very much appreciated.

Dr. Kunbuor was confident that the equipment will help the navy in particular and other auxiliary military activities.

Also present at the ceremony were the acting Chief Director, Mr. Vincent Adzato-Ntem, and Principal General Staff Officer to the Minister, Commodore Osei Asante, both of the Ministry of Defence, Ghana, Mr. Jiang Zhouteng Tang, and Mr. Tang Ruiqun of the Chinese Embassy.