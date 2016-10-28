Laptop Thief Escapes Death

George Armoo, 20, a suspected thief, who has allegedly been robbing residents of Bakaekyir, a community, near Sekondi of their valuables for some time now, was nearly lynched by a mob in the vicinity last Tuesday.

The well-built suspect, who is said to be a former student of one of the popular schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, is an indigene of Huni-Valley in the Prestea District but had been lodging with a friend in Sekondi.

The suspect was arrested by some residents of Ekuase, an adjoining community of Bakaekyir with a laptop which the people claimed he stole it from the neighborhood at about 2:00 am on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

The suspected thief reportedly made an attempt to escape by diving into the nearby sea but he was pursued and rearrested.

The suspicious residents, who have been complaining of upsurge in robbery in recent times, angrily pounced on the suspect and subjected him to severe beatings which made him totally unconscious.

George Armoo was later dragged to a spot near Essei Beach also in Sekondi and tied to a tree.

However, the Assembly member for the Area, Ishmael Bravo, rushed to the scene and saved him after receiving a distress call from one of the residents.

The suspect was then rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital for treatment.

The assembly man disclosed that the suspect was receiving treatment at the hospital while the police continue investigations into the case.

