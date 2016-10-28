Greater Accra NDC Talks Tough

The Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign Taskforce has stated that the party will emerge victorious in the December elections.

According to Sylvester Mensah, the Coordinator of the taskforce, Ghanaians will re-elect President Mahama due to his achievements.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Accra, Mr. Mensah, who is also a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), said the power crisis is over.

He said “we would take this opportunity to profusely congratulate President Mahama for the courageous step he has taken to finally stabilize the power situation in the country which disrupted business as well as the social life of our people.”

Mr. Mensah stated that the government had tamed the “monstrous Dumsor of elephant proportion.”

The former NHIA boss disclosed that Kpone Thermal Power, Sunon Asogli Phase II, Sunon Asogli Coal fire plant, Cen Power and Amandi power projects would soon come on stream to boost power production in the country.

On health, he said the performance of the government could only be compared to that of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, insisting that the government has constructed the University of Ghana Teaching Hospital with 617 beds, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, (Ridge) 420, Damgbe West Hospital (120 beds) and the Police Hospital with 100 beds.

Mr. Mensah disclosed that the government has also made strides in the housing sector.

He specifically cited the 5,000 unit spectacular Saglemi affordable housing project at Ningo, Nyamedua Estates project, the security services housing scheme, the New Labadi Villas housing projects, among others, to address the housing deficit in the country.

The coordinator of the 25-member taskforce, which includes Dr. Kpesah Whyte, the Acting Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS), indicated that the government had also improved access to potable water.

[email protected]

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

