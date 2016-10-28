Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 28 October 2016 13:41 CET

GLICO Provides Accident Cover To CIMG Top Winners

By Daily Guide

Representative of GLICO presenting the Insurance Award to the CIMG Marketing Woman

GLICO Group, a leading indigenous insurance and financial services company in Ghana, has provided a total of GH¢100,000 personal accident cover for the 2015 CIMG Marketing Man and Woman.

Patrick Akorli, Managing Director of GOIL, who won the Marketing Man Award and Elizabeth Arkutu, Managing Director of Unilever, who was adjudged Marketing Woman, have each been awarded GH¢50,000 cover limit.

Explaining the rationale behind the award of the Personal Accident Cover, Nana Efua Rockson, Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing of GLICO, said life is all about risk and risk mitigation.

“As the topmost Marketing Man and Woman start their one-year journey of influencing marketing in Ghana, it is important they feel secured and have the peace of mind to carry out their duties.

“It is for this reason that GLICO Group offered personal accident cover to afford them protection during their tenure.”

She further said GLICO cushions all for life and the gesture is the company's contribution to ensure the development of the market.

This, she said, was because there will be no great companies without great marketing persons, stating that “Excellent service delivery requires a deliberate attempt to embed marketing principles in business operations to remain relevant to stakeholders.”

Executive Director of CIMG, Kwabena Agyekum, praised GLICO, adding that the company has applied marketing principles to its business growth for close to 30 years.

“It is for this reason that GLICO Group's Executive Chairman, Kwame Achampong-Kyei, was awarded the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year in 2008.

Mr. Agyekum further added that GLICO and the CIMG have a good business relationship and that GLICO has always reached out to CIMG on marketing related issues.

[email protected]
By Cephas Larbi

Business & Finance

"WE ENTER MARRIAGE TO LOVE, NOT TO COMPETE WITH OUR PARTNER".
By: STEPHEN OPOKU MENSAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img