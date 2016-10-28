GLICO Provides Accident Cover To CIMG Top Winners

Representative of GLICO presenting the Insurance Award to the CIMG Marketing Woman

GLICO Group, a leading indigenous insurance and financial services company in Ghana, has provided a total of GH¢100,000 personal accident cover for the 2015 CIMG Marketing Man and Woman.

Patrick Akorli, Managing Director of GOIL, who won the Marketing Man Award and Elizabeth Arkutu, Managing Director of Unilever, who was adjudged Marketing Woman, have each been awarded GH¢50,000 cover limit.

Explaining the rationale behind the award of the Personal Accident Cover, Nana Efua Rockson, Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing of GLICO, said life is all about risk and risk mitigation.

“As the topmost Marketing Man and Woman start their one-year journey of influencing marketing in Ghana, it is important they feel secured and have the peace of mind to carry out their duties.

“It is for this reason that GLICO Group offered personal accident cover to afford them protection during their tenure.”

She further said GLICO cushions all for life and the gesture is the company's contribution to ensure the development of the market.

This, she said, was because there will be no great companies without great marketing persons, stating that “Excellent service delivery requires a deliberate attempt to embed marketing principles in business operations to remain relevant to stakeholders.”

Executive Director of CIMG, Kwabena Agyekum, praised GLICO, adding that the company has applied marketing principles to its business growth for close to 30 years.

“It is for this reason that GLICO Group's Executive Chairman, Kwame Achampong-Kyei, was awarded the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year in 2008.

Mr. Agyekum further added that GLICO and the CIMG have a good business relationship and that GLICO has always reached out to CIMG on marketing related issues.

By Cephas Larbi

