Tema East : Titus Glover to battle former MCE in parliamentary race [Report]

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East constituency is staging a fierce contest to unseat the New Patriotic Party candidate and incumbent Titus Glover.

Citi FM's election coverage team in charge of the Southern Zone the Samurais, which included Marian Ansah, Fred Djabanor and Elvis Washington in this edition of the Constituency Watch, bring you a report on the interesting dynamics that could influence the votes on December 7.