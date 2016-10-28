Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 28 October 2016 11:36 CET

Tema East : Titus Glover to battle former MCE in parliamentary race [Report]

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East constituency is staging a fierce contest to unseat the New Patriotic Party candidate and incumbent Titus Glover.

Citi FM's election coverage team in charge of the Southern Zone the Samurais, which included Marian Ansah, Fred Djabanor and Elvis Washington in this edition of the Constituency Watch, bring you a report on the interesting dynamics that could influence the votes on December 7.

Politics

why wait till you're in crises before you seek God? God is not a magician or a juju man oooo
By: Albie Aryee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img