The German Embassy is pleased to communicate that it will sponsor “Sauti za Busara”, East Africa’s largest and best-known music festival which will take place in Stone Town on Zanzibar from 09th to 12th February 2017.

German Ambassador Egon Kochanke has today signed a sponsorship agreement over 5.000 € with Simai Mohammed Said, Chairman of Busara Promotions Board of Trustees who organizes the annual festival.

Since 2004 “Sauti za Busara” has been celebrating East Africa’s diverse and colourful music scene and brings together local, regional and international artists. In 2017 Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band from Germany will participate and showcase their music during the four day event.

“Sauti za Busara”, which translates “Sound of Wisdom” in English, has successfully increased the visibility of African music for more than a decade now. It connects well-established artists and newcomers with music managers, media professionals, music lovers and just everyone who is interested in African music, culture and tradition and offers a unique platform for creativity and artistic collaborations. Don’t miss it!