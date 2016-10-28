Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs Learn to Build Businesses

“Women have the potential to have a tremendous impact on Egypt’s economic development,” said United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director Rebecca Latorraca as she opened in Alexandria today the first “Startup Weekend for Women.” “This event is the first of its kind in Egypt,” Latorraca said, “and USAID is proud to support it.”

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Bibliotheca Alexandrina, and United Nations Women, the Startup Weekend brings together hundreds of aspiring women entrepreneurs as they learn to create business plans and present their ideas to potential investors. Participants learn how to turn their ideas into business ventures that create jobs and contribute to Egypt’s long-term economic growth and prosperity.

Startup Weekend for Women is a key part of USAID efforts to strengthen entrepreneurship and enterprise development among women in Egypt. It is part of a comprehensive package of technical assistance from the American people that promotes job creation, economic recovery, private sector business growth, and a stronger trade and investment environment.

Since 1978, the United States government, through USAID, has invested nearly $30 billion in Egypt and the Egyptian people.