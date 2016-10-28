The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has said it will organize two Presidential debates and one Vice Presidential debate before the December polls.

The IEA has assured that every necessary arrangement has been put in place for the debates scheduled for November.

Speaking to Citi News Executive Director at the IEA, Jean Mensah revealed that all relevant candidates are ready for the event as she noted that “none of the candidates have declined their participation.”

Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, Jean Mensah

Thus the presidential candidates expected to partake in the debates will be the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) President John Mahama, Convention People's Party’s (CPP) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet and an independent candidate, Jacob Yeboah.

Mrs. Mensah outlined that, “the first debate is slated for tamale. It is coming off at the Radash Hotel on the 8th of November. The second is the vice presidential debate which comes off at the Best Western hotel in Takoradi and is slated for the 15th of November.”

“The third debate, which is the final presidential debate, would come off in Accra and that has been slated for the 22nd November.”

Mahama, NDC boycott IEA debates

The governing NDC in June 2016 directed all of its candidates, Presidential and Parliamentary, not to participate in any debate organized by the IEA ahead of the November polls.

The NDC took the decision because it unhappy with the IEA's decision to hold a separate debate for flagbearers for the two leading political parties, NPP and NDC as well as what they term as IEA’s lack of consultation ahead of its debates.

Omane Boamah thwarting Mahama's participation

But Mrs. Mensah accused the Communication Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah of blocking President Mahama's participation in the presidential debates.

According to her, Omane Boamah has failed to open discussions with the IEA despite a clear directive contained in a letter written by the President's Secretary.

Follow the hashtag #GhElections on Social Media for election related stories

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana